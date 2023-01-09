Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sandy Hollow fatal crash: woman dies in accident west of Denman in Hunter Valley

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman dead, highway closed after Hunter truck crash

A WOMAN believed to be aged in her 20s has died after a Hunter Valley crash, with police calling for information or dash-cam footage as they investigate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.