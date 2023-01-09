Woman dead, highway closed after Hunter truck crash

A WOMAN believed to be aged in her 20s has died after a Hunter Valley crash, with police calling for information or dash-cam footage as they investigate.
Officers were called to the Golden Highway at Sandy Hollow, to Denman's west, about 7.50am on Monday following a truck and car colliding.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics performed first aid to the driver of the car; however, she died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"The woman is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be aged in her 20s."
The truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, then taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.
Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene for specialist forensic investigators to comb.
The crash closed the Golden Highway in both directions, with drivers urged to avoid the area and consider alternative routes.
Anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
