Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Truegain former boss Robert Pullinger fights criminal charges ahead of hearing in the Land and Environment Court

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
January 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN attempt to water down criminal charges against Truegain site owner Robert Pullinger over PFAS pollution has fallen over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.