Liquor & Gaming NSW extends Newcastle lockout suspension as alcohol violence rate falls

Updated January 10 2023 - 8:53am, first published 5:00am
Lockouts: violence falls in CBD with no late-night booze restrictions

The trial suspension of lockouts and late-night booze restrictions in inner-city pubs and clubs did not lead to a spike in alcohol violence, but the Newcastle CBD is still a hotspot for such offences.

