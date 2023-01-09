Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter student recognised for research into cultural burning

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
January 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corbin Breckell faced project challenges including a broken laptop and deleted work. "I had to do it all over again." Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

CORBIN Breckell has turned what started as a school project reflecting his Aboriginal heritage into a business idea that has been celebrated for its innovation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.