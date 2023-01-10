Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New fullback the No.1 priority for Newcastle Knights after coach confirms Ponga switch

By Robert Dillon
January 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Gagai. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IT could be a case of back to the future for veteran Dane Gagai after Knights coach Adam O'Brien confirmed on Tuesday that skipper Kalyn Ponga was likely to start next season at five-eighth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.