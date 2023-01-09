Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon soldiers on with shoulder to the wheel

By Robert Dillon
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon leaves the field against the Sydney Roosters last season. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery soon afterwards. Picture by Getty Images

As he lines up to make his first tackle of the NRL pre-season - with a right shoulder that has required four bouts of surgery in the past few years - Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon insists there will be no thoughts of self-preservation lingering in the back of his mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.