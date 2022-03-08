Newcastle Herald
Rex Patrick questions Port of Newcastle ownership as Lord Mayor slams nuclear submarine process

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 8 2022 - 6:30pm
HARBOUR SEARCH: Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Newcastle, Port Kembla and Brisbane are the three short-listed ports, but former submariner Rex Patrick says his FOI investigations have revealed Sydney Harbour and Jervis Bay as the Navy's real aims.

THE Chinese 50 per cent stake in the Port of Newcastle would have to go if the city was to host an east coast nuclear submarine base, former submariner and military adviser turned politician, South Australian Senator Rex Patrick, said yesterday.

