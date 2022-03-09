Studies reveal difference between Prime Minister and Navy on submarine base

THE Navy was looking at Carrington's Basin Loader in its 2011 search for an east coast submarine base, rather than the vacant former steelworks site, Defence planning documents obtained by SA Senator Rex Patrick reveal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.