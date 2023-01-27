Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW under-19s prop Max Bradbury to depart Newcastle Knights in swap for Cronulla Sharks fullback Lachlan Miller

MM
By Max McKinney
January 28 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Bradbury during pre-season training with Newcastle's NRL squad in November. The Wangi Wangi Warriors junior looks set to depart the club for Cronulla. Picture by Simone De Peak

The Newcastle Knights are set to offload local junior and NSW under-19s representative Max Bradbury in order to secure Lachlan Miller from the Cronulla Sharks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.