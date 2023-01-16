Newcastle Herald
Speculation that Lachlan Miller has secured a release from Cronulla is news to the Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
January 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Lachlan Miller. Picture Getty Images

KNIGHTS football manager Peter Parr says he has received no confirmation that Cronulla have agreed to release Lachlan Miller, despite speculation that the rugby union convert is poised to sign a three-season deal with Newcastle.

