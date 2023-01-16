Speculation that Lachlan Miller has secured a release from Cronulla is news to the Newcastle Knights

KNIGHTS football manager Peter Parr says he has received no confirmation that Cronulla have agreed to release Lachlan Miller, despite speculation that the rugby union convert is poised to sign a three-season deal with Newcastle.
The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that the Sharks had "reluctantly agreed" to allow Miller to terminate the final season of his contract and he was likely to link with Newcastle within a fortnight.
But Parr told the Newcastle Herald: "It is news to me that Miller has been released.
"Certainly it has not been relayed to me, and as I've said previously, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on a player contracted to another club."
It is understood the Knights initially expressed interest in Miller late last year, after another target, Reuben Garrick, re-signed with Manly.
At the time, Cronulla officials did not rule it out but indicated they would need to secure a suitable replacement, leading to discussions between the two clubs about a possible player trade, as was the case when the Knights recently signed Jackson Hastings from Wests Tigers, releasing David Klemmer to move in the other direction.
Newcastle are eager to sign a fullback after coach Adam O'Brien confirmed last week that skipper Kalyn Ponga will play five-eighth this season.
Miller, 28, was an Australian international rugby sevens representative before he switched to rugby league last season, making seven NRL appearances for the Sharks and scoring three tries. One of those tries came in Cronulla's 38-16 thrashing of the Knights in the last-round clash at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Miller's arrival would provide a quick fix for Newcastle but could potentially create a dilemma the following season, when English import Will Pryce arrives at the club.
The 20-year-old from Huddersfield is best known as a fullback or five-eighth, and by the time he arrives, there might be established incumbents in both positions.
Meanwhile, Parr said negotiations with England World Cup hero Dominic Young were continuing, amid reports by the Sydney Morning Herald that South Sydney are poised to offer him a three-year deal.
The SMH reported that Young's countryman Sam Burgess, who now works on the Rabbitohs' coaching staff, had met recently with the towering winger, in the hope of luring him to Redfern.
Young is off contract at the end of this season and is likely to command a far higher wage than when he joined the Knights as an unknown teenager with two Super League games under his belt.
IN THE NEWS:
