Newcastle Supercars 2023 March dates win City of Newcastle council endorsement

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:20am
APPLICATION: A race car speeds past historic terraces in Watt Street. Supercars' return to Newcastle in 2023 is contingent on approval from Heritage NSW and two other government agencies.

Newcastle council has endorsed March 10 to 12 as the dates for next year's Supercars race while voting to prepare and exhibit a consultation plan on whether to extend the event beyond 2023.

