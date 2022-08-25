Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal for public help in search for missing Hunter Valley teenager Olivia Armstrong

Updated August 25 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Armstrong. Picture: NSW Police

A teenager missing from the Hunter Valley has prompted police to appeal for help from the public in their search.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.