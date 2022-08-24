Wallsend home invasion: homemade pistol used in break-in

ONE of two men who allegedly broke into a home at Wallsend, struck a man with a pipe and threatened the occupants with a homemade pistol will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.
Kade Priestly appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of specially aggravated break and enter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and reckless wounding in company.
Advertisement
Mr Priestly, who remains on bail, will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a trial date.
According to police, two men went to a home on Chalmers Road at Wallsend about 11pm on October 17 last year and began arguing with four people inside.
Mr Priestly is accused of striking a man several times with a plastic pipe while another man threatened the occupants with a firearm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.