Wallsend home invasion: homemade pistol used in break-in

August 24 2022 - 7:00pm
Newcastle courthouse.

ONE of two men who allegedly broke into a home at Wallsend, struck a man with a pipe and threatened the occupants with a homemade pistol will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

