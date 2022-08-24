Letters: It's growing fast but Cameron Park struggling to cope

We receive internal exposure from radioactive elements which we take into our bodies through food and water, and through the air we breathe. Additionally, we are exposed to varying amounts of radiation from sources such as dental and medical X-rays, etc. For example, in some European and North American countries, the leading cause of radiation exposure is from a naturally occurring radioactive gas called radon. The World Health Organisation estimated that exposure to radon caused 84,000 lung cancer deaths globally in 2019. There are benefits and risks in the use of any source of electricity production and narrowing our views and comments to suit an ideological position does not do justice to any rational debate.