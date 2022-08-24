Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Knights in mourning after foundation player Tony Townsend passes away

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Tony Townsend scores for the Knights against Manly in the 1988 Herald Challenge Cup.

THE rugby league community is in mourning after former Newcastle Knights hooker Tony Townsend passed away earlier this week, aged 61.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.