Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

New Lambton ready for NPL climb

By Craig Kerry
August 23 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING UP: New Lambton celebrate their Northern League One premiership on Sunday. Picture: New Lambton FC

New Lambton head of football Chris Brain believes his club will be more than competitive in the NPL next season without "breaking the bank" to improve their roster.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.