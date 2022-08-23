How a Newcastle pizza delivery driver helped catch an alleged thief

POLICE have credited a Newcastle pizza delivery driver with thinking quickly after arresting a man for allegedly trying to take the delivery vehicle despite not holding a licence.
Newcastle police allege a pizza delivery driver was in Adamstown about 6.45pm on Saturday when a man hopped into the car and began driving away.
"The delivery driver acted quickly and, after a brief verbal altercation with the offender, put the car in park and took a photo of him," police said.
The alleged offender got out of the car and left the area.
The driver reported the alleged incident to police, who viewed the photo before arresting a man at about 9.45am on Tuesday.
The man was charged with driving without a licence and taking or driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, and refused bail to face court on Tuesday.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
