Stephen Galilee: why raising coal royalties is not the answer

NSW already has a royalty system that delivers benefits from high coal prices. Recent high coal prices have seen royalty revenues more than double over the last two years. This has been achieved without damaging the investment reputation of NSW. Recklessly raising mining royalties would send a terrible message that NSW is a risky place for investment. This would damage efforts to strengthen and diversify the Hunter economy. We need to attract future investment to the Hunter. Sudden, sharp tax increases are a sure-fire way to scare off investment.