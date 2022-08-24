Newcastle councillors endorse dates for Supercars' East End return

SUPERCARS could be back on Newcastle's streets in March next year, City of Newcastle says, with councillors backing dates for the race's return.
Councillors have endorsed the event making its return from a two-year, COVID-inspired hiatus from March 10 to 12 next year, making it the opening race of the upcoming season.
The rubber won't hit the road until state government agencies including the Heritage Council of NSW, NSW Office of Sport and Destination NSW sign off.
Supercars Australia is awaiting approval under the Heritage Act to hold the final race under the existing agreement after its previous approval lapsed in April this year.
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said endorsing the dates was designed to give businesses and residents clarity about the race's return.
She said the new dates also avoided Christmas end-of-year trade potentially hit by the previous events staged later in the year.
"Clarifying these new dates in March provides a good alternative to the previous season-closing events in terms of maximising the potential of the event from an economic perspective while also minimising disruption to the community and business operators," Cr Nelmes said.
"The most recent economic assessment report by Ernst and Young found that on average, the Newcastle 500 delivered $36.2 million annually in total economic impact, which when compared with the $1.6 million cost of council supporting the race, equates to $22.60 being returned to the local economy for every $1 council invested in the race.
"Local tourism and accommodation providers that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 will be looking forward to benefiting from the economic stimulus provided by the Newcastle 500's likely return in March next year."
The council will also work with Destination NSW on a community engagement plan to start considerations on whether the race could remain in the city beyond the end of the five-year agreement.
"The future of the Newcastle 500 beyond the final race is a decision of the NSW government in the first instance as the consent authority for the race," Cr Nelmes said.
"Any inclusion of Newcastle as a potential host city for another five years will be subject to broad community and stakeholder consultation, and a decision of the elected Council after the proposed event next mid to late 2023."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
