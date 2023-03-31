Grace Tame, one of Australia's most magnetic contemporary figures, features in the opening event of the 10th annual Newcastle Writers Festival tonight.
Tame, named Australian of the Year in 2021, will speak about her memoir The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner, at the Civic Theatre from 7.30pm.
She is a leading national activist for better support for victims of child sexual abuse. Tame herself was a victim, in a case which drew significant publicity when Tame led the battle to changed the law in Tasmania so that she could publicly speak about what happened to her.
Newcastle Writers Festival founding director Rosemarie Milsom said that after three years of navigating the challenges of COVID, audiences have returned with greater confidence and enthusiasm.
"Books provided much-needed solace and entertainment in the past couple of years and the whole reason the festival exists is to bring writers and readers together," she said.
"The festival community is passionate and everyone is excited to be back together again."
This weekend's program also includes award-winning writers Robbie Arnott, Jane Harper, Chloe Hooper, Andrew Quilty, Holly Ringland, Pip Williams, and Craig Silvey.
Journalist Paddy Manning will discuss his searing biography of Lachlan Murdoch, debut writers will share their journeys to publication, and crime fiction experts Alistair Rolls and Rachel Franks will chat about news ways of reading Agatha Christie's books.
On Saturday night, Words and Music will bring together local and visiting musicians such as Bertie Blackman, Shane Nicholson, and The Pitts as they transform the work of writers who have appeared at the festival in the past decade into songs.
Several Hunter region writers including Magdalena Ball, Jean Kent and Meg Vertigan will launch new books at The Press Book House and Watt Space Gallery, which also has a packed line-up of events.
Blackstone Gallery is hosting the group exhibition, Chapter 10, which includes work by local artists who were inspired by books written by festival guests.
There is no need to book for free sessions, which are offered on a "first in, first served" basis.
newcastle.writersfestival.org.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.