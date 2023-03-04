Fiona Kelly McGregor She has decades of experience as a performance artist as well as curator of events in Sydney's queer scene, and writes for The Saturday Paper and Sydney Review of Books. Her most recent novel, Iris, based on the life of petty criminal Iris Webber, set in 1930s Sydney. It has been named on the longlist of finalists for the Stella Prize. She will appear April 1, 11.30am at NuSpace in a chat with writer George Haddad; on Sunday, April 2, at 11.30am at NuSpace talking about The Life of Iris, and on Sunday, April 2, at 3pm at Playstate Curate, in a session about creavity with fellow artisans Helen Hopcroft, Wolf Ifritah, Richie Lewis, and Kay Proudlove.