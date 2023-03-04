Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Newcastle Writers Festival offers Jane Harper, Craig Silvey, Pip Williams, Grace Tame, Norman Swan and more to celebrate 10 years

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
March 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Harper, author of The Dry and Exiles will be in conversation on April 1 at 6pm at the Conservatorium of Music.

A trifecta of major stars plus a wide-ranging line-up of new talent, new stories and lots of poetry marks the 10th year of the Newcastle Writers Festival, which runs March 31, April 1 and 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.