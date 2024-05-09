Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Photos

Hot air balloon lands in suburban cul-de-sac at Charlestown

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated May 10 2024 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The balloon came down to land in a street in Charlestown. Right, Matthew Scaife and the Sea Shepherd team. Pictures by Jessica Brown
The balloon came down to land in a street in Charlestown. Right, Matthew Scaife and the Sea Shepherd team. Pictures by Jessica Brown

RESIDENTS in Charlestown had to do a double-take when they spotted a 'pirate balloon' flying low over the suburb on Friday, coming down to land in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.