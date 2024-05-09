Hot air balloon lands in suburban cul-de-sac at Charlestown

RESIDENTS in Charlestown had to do a double-take when they spotted a 'pirate balloon' flying low over the suburb on Friday, coming down to land in a quiet cul-de-sac.
The Sea Shepherd balloon was a strange sight, with many suspecting something had gone wrong as the balloon started to come down in Katrina Close just after 7am on May 10.
But it was all part of a planned morning flight by Matthew Scaife from Balloon Aloft.
"We've had the Sea Shepherd balloon for around about five to six years now," he said.
"We've been flying the balloon not just all over Australia and Newcastle, but all over the world.
"Perfect weather this morning... so we circled back over the beach a few times, everyone was loving it, and then we sort of flew inland and landed in Charlestown."
He said the size of the balloon means it can be landed in small and flat spaces as long as the wind is down and that is what happened this morning.
The team were quick to pack up the balloon, as many locals took to social media to posts pictures of the unusual morning sight.
"Ocean conservation, that's why we fly the balloon, a bit of awareness for everyone," Mr Scaife said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.