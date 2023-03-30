"They are using every legal loophole, every legal angle they can come up with to diminish what they have done, and to weasel out of their responsibilities," Mr Nash told the Newcastle Herald. And while some die-hard Catholics have chosen to believe that it's up to the lawyers and out of the Marist Brothers' hands, that was delusional. The Marist Brothers and the Roman Catholic Church has made an active choice to go down this path, Mr Nash said.

