A LAMBTON house fire has sparked a police appeal after investigators deemed the overnight blaze suspicious.
Emergency services were called to Lambton Street about 11.45pm on Thursday after reports a fire had broken out.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended and extinguished the flames but were unable to save the property.
Two neighbouring dwellings also received partial damage.
The primary house was vacant at the time of the blaze, police said, while neighbouring residents were evacuated without reports of injury.
Officers have established a crime scene.
The blaze is being treated as suspicious as the investigation continues into its cause, police said.
Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
