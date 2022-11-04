Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Ocean Baths wall replacement adds $1.29 million to upgrade project

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated November 5 2022 - 11:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction crews at Newcastle Ocean Baths earlier this week. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The upgrade of Newcastle Ocean Baths has hit a snag with the original walls needing to be replaced due to structural issues at a cost of almost $1.3 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.