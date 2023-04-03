10,000 have say on Supercars as in-depth workshops begin

Residents and businesses impacted by Supercars will have a chance to have their say on the race in workshops taking place this week.
The workshops are part of a City of Newcastle consultation plan to capture views on the controversial event. They follow an online survey which drew more than 10,000 responses before, during and after the Supercars event.
It comes as Newcastle East Residents Group holds a community meeting for residents and businesses to air their grievances about the event on April 3.
Consultancy firm KPMG has been contracted to consult the community about the event returning to the city.
The first focus group with industry representatives was held on April 3. Council said it was "held to understand the perceived benefits and challenges presented by the Newcastle 500".
This will be followed by three meetings with local residents and local small to medium businesses.
KPMG has also conducted a phone survey of 600 Newcastle residents. Race goers were also surveyed around the event precinct "to provide insight into attendees' behaviours including visitation to local businesses".
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said council "was committed to capturing views from across the community on the future of the Newcastle 500".
"The community have now experienced the Newcastle 500 four times, we are committed to an open and transparent process of consultation to help inform any future decisions on this event," Cr Nelmes said.
"We're committed to undertaking a robust, open process of consultation through consultants KPMG, who are using a range of online, in-person and telephone surveys before, during and after the race period to gather feedback from a wide a range of people.
"This feedback will allow councillors to better understand the community's views on issues around liveability, economic benefit or challenges, perceptions of the event and its impact on the visitor economy."
If Supercars Australia and Destination NSW agree to an extension, City of Newcastle's elected council will vote on whether Newcastle continues as host city.
The elected council will receive a report on the feedback and insights from the community consultation.
