Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

10,000 fill out Supercars Newcastle 500 survey as workshops begin

Updated April 3 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
10,000 have say on Supercars as in-depth workshops begin
10,000 have say on Supercars as in-depth workshops begin

Residents and businesses impacted by Supercars will have a chance to have their say on the race in workshops taking place this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.