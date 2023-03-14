Newcastle Herald
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes expects better bump-in if Supercars Newcastle 500 returns in call for feedback in survey

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 4:30pm
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes at a press conference urging residents and business people to complete the council's survey about the race. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said she expected the Supercars bump-in would be managed better than it was this year if the event returns to the city.

