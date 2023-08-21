Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp supports view of Supercars survey majority

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
August 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp says he will support the view of a majority of Newcastle residents who indicated in a survey that they don't want Supercars to come back to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.