Knights halfback Jackson Hastings in race to return from injury

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:30pm
Jackson Hastings after injuring his ankle against Canterbury. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says he will give primary playmaker Jackson Hastings every chance to prove his fitness for Sunday's clash with Cronulla but has no qualms about again relying on Adam Clune.

