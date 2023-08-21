POLICE are investigating a late-night attack in Stockton where two people were reportedly assaulted by a group of unknown offenders.
According to early information about the incident, two people were walking home from the Stockton ferry when they were attacked by a group of individuals on Mitchell Street.
Paramedics were initially called, but never attended the scene after being told to stand down. The 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, who were allegedly assaulted, drove themselves to John Hunter Hospital for treatment instead.
Community members have since reported seeing blood in the street where the attack occurred.
About 11.30am Sunday Newcastle City police were alerted to the incident and attended the hospital to investigate the reported assault.
Police have commenced an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack. Inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
