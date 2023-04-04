Day one in the new role of Minister for the Hunter, Tim Crakanthorp would not be drawn on his stance on Supercars returning to Newcastle.
The highly divisive event presents an immediate test for the Newcastle MP given Premier Chris Minns expressed his support for the event on the campaign trail.
Mr Crakanthorp was put in the spotlight for a response at a public forum on April 3, where a community member asked "are you on our side?".
He said he would take what was raised at the meeting and "advocate on your behalf" to the new Sport Minister.
When further questioned by the Herald, Mr Crakanthorp would not reveal if he supported the race returning.
He said he would be "guided by the community consultation" being conducted by KPMG on behalf of City of Newcastle.
"The community is very mixed on this particular issue," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"I'm very keen to see what happens. I'm very keen to see the results of the consultation."
The new ministry also brings pressure to deliver other promises and projects for the Hunter region.
Labor has committed to creating a Hunter Transition Authority, $21 million to Stockton Beach, new high schools in Medowie and Huntlee.
"You can't commit to things and not do them, so we'll be absolutely pushing to get them all done," Mr Crakanthorp said.
Mr Crakanthorp has also been vocal in opposition about lingering projects such as Hunter Park, the Newcastle Education Precinct and a light rail extension.
He said he would receive briefings on those projects once sworn in.
Mr Crakanthorp is among a record five Hunter MPs who have been elevated to cabinet positions.
They are:
Ms Catley becomes the state's first female Police Minister.
"I look forward to working with NSW's first female Police Commissioner Karen Webb, The NSW Police Association and all the fantastic men and women of the NSW Police force," she said.
"For the first time in our state's history we have a cabinet made up of 50 per cent women. Demonstrating the respect Labor has for all women in NSW and the importance of women in leadership in the new Government.
"The Hunter is also well represented in Premier Minns cabinet with five Ministers from the region giving Hunter residents a powerful voice at the cabinet table."
Ms Washington, who has been appointed as Minister for Family and Community Services said the Government was committed to making communities across the state stronger, safer and fairer.
"It's an honour to be appointed a minister and I'm impatient to begin the hard work," she said.
"Over the past decade, disadvantage in our state has deepened, so we've got no time to waste."
The region's peak industry body, Business Hunter welcomed strong Hunter ministerial representation in the new cabinet.
"The inclusion of regional voices also bodes well, and five Cabinet Ministers from the Hunter is extraordinary and more than double the last time Labor was in government, despite holding a similar number of seats," Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said.
He said Business Hunter looked forward to supporting the new government to meet the challenges facing the region but also realise the opportunities.
"There's a lot of work ahead of us. The opportunities and challenges in energy cannot be overstated, persistent workforce and housing shortages continue to limit opportunities to thrive, and this is all playing out against a gloomy and uncertain economic backdrop," said Mr Hawes.
"We know the region has a bright future, but it's going to take a substantial collaborative effort from government, business, and community to realise this potential."
It was a sentiment echoed by the Property Council of Australia. Acting NSW executive director Adina Cirson urged the government to maintain a sharp focus on the region.
"What we need to see are the aspirational plans that have seen NSW Labor elected, now become a plan to deliver and we look forward to working with them to achieve these goals as an industry and as members of our community," she said.
The Hunter Community Environment Centre said Mr Crakanthorp and other Hunter cabinet faced massive challenges but also opportunities.
"The Hunter can and must, lead the way on biodiversity protection, a fair energy transition and economic diversification if we are to maintain the prosperity of the region at this crucial time," Coordinator Jo Lynch said.
Seizing the vital opportunities for diversification and growth in the region must not come at the cost of our abundant natural heritage, and the way of life unique to the Hunter."
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper is set to be the next Speaker, with the Legislative Assembly voting when parliament returns next month.
"I'm honoured to have the support of new Labor Premier Chris Minns for the role of Speaker in the 58th Legislative Assembly," Mr Piper said.
"As the Premier has said throughout his recent campaign, this is an opportunity for a fresh start in NSW. I agree wholeheartedly.
"Notwithstanding that ours is an adversarial parliamentary system, there is room for considerable improvement in the Chamber and I look forward to working with all members to raise the regard for proceedings in the eyes of the public.
"That said, the Lake Macquarie electorate will remain my priority and I will work hard to justify the enormous vote of confidence the people have placed in me with my recent re-election.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.