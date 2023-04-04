Newcastle Herald
Morgan Cibilic answers call up for Bells Beach wildcard chance

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
Morgan Cibilic ripping at the Newcastle Cup in 2021, where he beat John John Florence at Merewether. He will face him again this week at Bells Beach. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Morgan Cibilic ripping at the Newcastle Cup in 2021, where he beat John John Florence at Merewether. He will face him again this week at Bells Beach. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Merewether Surfboard Club's Morgan Cibilic has gained a chance to show he belongs back on the Championship Tour (CT) after coming in as an injury replacement for the Bells Beach Pro.

