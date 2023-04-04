Morgan Cibilic answers call up for Bells Beach wildcard chance

Merewether Surfboard Club's Morgan Cibilic has gained a chance to show he belongs back on the Championship Tour (CT) after coming in as an injury replacement for the Bells Beach Pro.
The window for the fourth stop on the CT opened on Tuesday but a lay day was called.
Also on Tuesday, Cibilic was announced as a replacement for Brazilian Miguel Pupo, who was injured at the Portugal Pro.
He faces two-time world champion John John Florence and another Hawaiian, Barron Mamiya, in the last heat of round one.
Ironically, Cibilic beat Mamiya in the round of 32 at Bells last year before losing his next heat to Florence.
Cibilic finished 12th - two spots off a CT return - on the second-tier Challenger Series last year after missing the top tour's mid-season cut.
The year before, Cibilic was rookie of the year on the CT after finishing fifth to gain a spot in the world championship finals.
The Tweed Coast-based surfer is building towards another shot at qualifying for 2024 through the CS, which starts next month with events at Snapper Rocks and Sydney.
Clubmates Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker are also competing at Bells. Callinan is equal 13th on tour and Baker is joint 27th in the battle to make the top 22 after the fifth stop at Margaret River and avoid the cut.
AAP reports: Owen Wright's much-anticipated Bells Beach swansong was on hold after competition was called off because of poor surf conditions.
There were hopes of heats being run at the neighbouring Winkipop break but organisers will reconvene on Wednesday morning to assess the surf.
Newcastle-based Tyler Wright reached a pinnacle of her stellar career a year ago when she finally won the Bells Beach event.
Over the next few days, her older brother Owen will make it even more memorable. Entered as a wildcard for the 60th edition of Bells, Owen will retire after the contest.
The Wrights have come to Bells Beach annually since they were young children, firstly as spectators and now as headline competitors.
Owen has a string of fifth-place finishes at the venue, while Tyler took it out last year after twice finishing runner-up.
A big contingent of family and friends will be on hand to watch Owen's world tour career swansong.
"It's very fitting for 'O' to finish his career here - having the whole family, and having everyone come down, it's a really special place. We both feel that," Tyler said.
"I love it here. It's a really exciting week ahead and I'm excited for Owen's future."
Central Coast 20-year-old Molly Picklum is the women's tour leader. Jack Robinson leads the men's rankings.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
