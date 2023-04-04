Dozens of picnic tables and chairs have been stolen from council storage where they were kept during the Supercars event.
City of Newcastle is appealing for information about the theft of more than 35 items of aluminium street furniture from a Shortland site. The council said the items would have needed several truckloads to remove.
The picnic tables and chairs were temporarily removed from Foreshore Park and surrounds for the duration of the Newcastle 500.
Work crews were due to collect and re-install the street furniture around Newcastle Beach, Nobbys Beach and Foreshore Park last week as part of the Newcastle 500 bump-out.
The apparent theft of the items has been reported to police.
Council said it would "work towards replacing the furniture as soon as possible, however it is incredibly disappointing that this theft will come at a cost to the community".
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the aluminium furniture or their removal should contact Crime Stoppers on 800 333 000.
