Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle picnic tables and chairs stolen from Shortland

Updated April 4 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the picnic tables, which had been removed for Supercars, were stolen from council storage in Shortland. Picture Google Maps
Some of the picnic tables, which had been removed for Supercars, were stolen from council storage in Shortland. Picture Google Maps

Dozens of picnic tables and chairs have been stolen from council storage where they were kept during the Supercars event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.