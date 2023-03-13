Newcastle Herald
Supercars pack up begins in the East End: 2023 Newcastle 500

March 13 2023 - 4:30pm
THOUSANDS lined the Newcastle Supercars track on Sunday to see Shane van Gisbergen take the top spot, but less than 24 hours later the fences have already started coming down.

