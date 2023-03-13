THOUSANDS lined the Newcastle Supercars track on Sunday to see Shane van Gisbergen take the top spot, but less than 24 hours later the fences have already started coming down.
The 'bump out' has begun in the East End with workers tackling the deconstruction of fencing, grandstands, pit lane, bridges and barriers.
Installation and removal of the racing circuit takes a total of nine weeks. It started in late January and is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of April.
Public access to all of the park and lawn areas will reopen on Tuesday including Pacific and Fletcher Park and Shortland Lawn.
Temporary marquees and scaffold structures will be removed in various locations in Foreshore Park and Camp Shortland. Pedestrian access through Foreshore Park will be maintained, with diversions in place for safety.
Pedestrian access will remain to all beaches while the circuit is deconstructed, but with alternative pedestrian routes in place.
The Wharf Road footpath access will be reinstated from Tuesday 5pm.
