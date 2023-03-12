SINGLETON rookie Ryan Gilroy has described a maiden Dunlop Series podium as "unreal" at the Newcastle 500 on Sunday.
Gilroy, 21, steered clear of an accident in race two of the Supercars support category, finishing 10th overall and third in his Super3 class.
"That's pretty well the way I wanted to finish it to make the dream come true," he said.
"I remember sitting here [Newcastle 500] in 2017 wanting to race Supercars, so to come away with a podium and some silverware is unreal."
Gilroy was presented with a trophy and bottle of Champagne in pit lane ahead of Sunday's Supercars showdown.
Driving a Holden Commodore VF, his fastest lap in race two was one minute, 16.5005 seconds.
The Dunlop Series also includes Super2.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.