Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Supercars: Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney stripped of one-two finish in race one after protests

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 12 2023 - 11:03am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shattered Red Bull fan Judy Praden behind the pits area after the disqualification announcement. Picture Peter Lorimer

Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney have been stripped of their one-two finish in Supercars' opening race yesterday due to a breach of rules relating to cooling systems used in their cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.