Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney have been stripped of their one-two finish in Supercars' opening race yesterday due to a breach of rules relating to cooling systems used in their cars.
The Red Bull Ampol cars were the subject of multiple protests following Saturday's race, which van Gisbergen won by more than 14 seconds ahead of teammate Feeney.
Tickford Racing lodged protests against the duo's cars, while Walkinshaw Andretti United protested against just van Gisbergen's car.
Motorsport Australia held the protest hearings on Saturday night and the governing body announced Sunday that both drivers had been "excluded" from the race results, effectively disqualified.
Tickford driver Cam Waters finished third and Walkinshaw Andretti's Chaz Mostert fourth on Saturday, but they now move up to first and second in the results respectively.
Red Bull Ampol/Triple Eight Race Engineering was deploying ice under the driver's seat in their cars when it is only meant to be placed in a dedicated box located where a passenger seat usually is.
Supercars legend Mark Skaife predicted the team likely had a case to answer on Sunday morning.
"I would think that they're in trouble," Skaife said during the event's broadcast.
"There's probably no option for the stewards, but to disqualify them.
"If the stewards decide to do that, then Triple Eight will probably appeal.
"Cooling system breach; should be in the passenger side of the car, it was put into the right-hand side of the car.
"It didn't have approval from the head of motorsport and as a consequence, the other teams have effectively protested."
Triple Eight are appealing the stewards' decision.
If the appeal is unsuccessful, it will be the second time van Gisbergen has been stripped of a race victory in Newcastle after a pit-stop incident cost him his win of the opening 2018 race.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
