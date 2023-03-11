Shane van Gisbergen won the season-opening Supercars race by a margin of 14 seconds but the reigning champ wants to extract more out of his car to improve even further in race two of the Newcastle 500 on Sunday.
Van Gisbergen claimed his second career victory on the Newcastle track on Saturday, using strategy and skill to shoot from sixth on the starting grid to front-runner by a third of the way through the race.
It was a dominant performance by the three-time series champion and a one-two finish for Red Bull Ampol Racing - and the new Chevrolet Camaro - after Broc Feeney ran second.
"It's huge, the effort that's gone in for not just our team, but the whole category, to get it all together," van Gisbergen said.
"The cars all ran pretty good.
"But for us, to get a one-two, is pretty special.
"The team's done really well, the cars have run great. We've got a few issues that we're struggling with but most people are."
Van Gisbergen, who led from about a third of the way through the race, wasn't completely satisfied with his day, saying he had a "shocker" in the Top 10 Shootout after locking up at turn two.
"All I'm thinking about is under-steer and over-steer today, and trying to be better tomorrow," he said.
"I don't really want to reflect yet because tomorrow could be completely different.
"I've got to make my car better for tomorrow."
Van Gisbergen emerged from the first round of pit stops in first and was able to open up a healthy lead through the middle third of the race over Cam Waters.
Before the second round of pit stops, he was more than eight seconds in front of Waters, who pitted first before the 60-lap mark.
Van Gisbergen pitted on lap 65 and came out in front of teammate Broc Feeney who held a one-second lead over Waters following his second stop.
Pole-setter Brodie Kostecki dropped to fourth after losing ground during the first round of pit stops and ended up finishing fifth.
He held off Chaz Mostert for a few laps before Mostert passed the Erebus driver on lap 60 to take fourth, a position he held until the end of the race.
Van Gisbergen and Feeney's results are the second time Red Bull Ampol Racing has finished one-two at Newcastle.
Jamie Whincup and van Gisbergen finished first and second, respectively, in race two of the 2017 event.
The victory is the perfect start for Van Gisbergen as he chases a third consecutive drivers' championship in 2023.
Saturday's race was the first featuring the Chevrolet Camaro after the end of the Holden-era last year.
It was largely incident-free apart from a few minor bumps and spin-outs. There was no safety car deployed over the 95 laps.
The second 250km race will be held on Sunday afternoon.
IN THE NEWS:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.