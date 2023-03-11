Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Supercars: Reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen eyeing further improvement despite winning Newcastle 500's first race by a margin of 14 seconds

By Max McKinney
Updated March 11 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
Shane van Gisbergen won the season-opening Supercars race by a margin of 14 seconds but the reigning champ wants to extract more out of his car to improve even further in race two of the Newcastle 500 on Sunday.

