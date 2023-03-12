A FIGHT between three men at the Saturday night Supercars concert has ended with two arrests.
There was a bumper crowd to see headliners Hilltop Hoods, supported by Thelma Plum, San Cisco, Newcastle's Trophy Eyes and Trials, but police and security had to intervene when a fight broke out right in front of the stage.
About 7pm operation police responded to the altercation involving three men in Foreshore Park, Newcastle East.
Officers separated the three people, before two of the men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested.
IN THE NEWS:
The younger man from Belmont was issued a court attendance notice for behave in offensive manner in public place, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
He is due to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday April 20.
The older man from Lake Macquarie was issued a criminal infringement notice for behave in offensive manner in public place.
Both men were given directions excluding them from the Supercars precinct for the remainder of the event.
Paramedics were also called in to treat at least one patient at the concert, but this incident was not related to the fight.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.