Offensive behaviour, Newcastle Supercars exclusion for two men in concert fight

Updated March 12 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:55pm
There was a heavy emergency services presencde at the event.

A FIGHT between three men at the Saturday night Supercars concert has ended with two arrests.

