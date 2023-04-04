Newcastle's premiership-winning NRLW utility Emma Manzelmann has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys.
The 21-year-old, who was part of Newcastle's two NRLW campaigns, claiming a wooden-spoon in the club's inaugural season before winning a title in its second, was unveiled as the Cowboys' first signing on Tuesday.
The Townsville club, which is one of four new teams entering the women's competition in 2023, earmarked Manzelmann early in its recruitment plans.
"Emma was always one of our main targets. She is an elite talent who is homegrown and came through our pathways system, which made her signature a priority," Cowboys NRLW coach Ben Jeffries said.
Manzelmann, who hails from Mackay, put her job on hold as an apprentice motor mechanic to play for Newcastle, temporarily relocating to the Hunter.
Standing just 166cm tall and weighing only 55kg, Manzelmann proved an elusive and crafty dummy-half in her 12 appearances for the Knights over two seasons.
She featured in all seven games of the 2022 campaign, scoring two tries, and played 44 minutes in the 32-12 grand final win over Parramatta.
"This a monumental day for both our club and rugby league in North Queensland," Cowboys chief executive Jeff Reibel said of announcing the club's first signing.
"In 2019 we outlined our plan to enter a team in the NRLW by 2023, which became a reality with our bid accepted last June, now today we announce our inaugural signing in Emma Manzelmann.
"Emma epitomises everything our club stands for.
"Hailing from Mackay, she is a North Queensland girl who has progressed through our development program and has dreamt of playing on rugby league's biggest stage, she will now have that opportunity whilst not having to leave her home region."
The Knights were expected to struggle to retain their North Queensland players this season given the competition's expansion from six to 10 teams.
Townsville-born Romy Teitzel had been tipped to join the Cowboys as well, but on Monday linked with the Brisbane Broncos, whom she previously played for.
Central Queensland product Tamika Upton, who was Newcastle's fullback last year, is expected to stay at the Knights.
Newcastle are yet to announce any signings for the 2023 season, beginning in July, but the majority of their premiership-winning side will likely stay together.
Last year's co-captain Millie Boyle told teammates last week she wouldn't return and is expected to join the Sydney Roosters.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
