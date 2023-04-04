Newcastle Herald
GP Access Calvary Mater after hours service to reopen

Updated April 4 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:23am
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon speaking out about the GP Access clinic closure ahead of its 2021 Christmas Eve closure. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
WORK is underway to reopen the Calvary Mater Hospital's GP Access clinic after a two-year commitment health agencies are hailing as a win for the Hunter community.

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Local News

