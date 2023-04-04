WORK is underway to reopen the Calvary Mater Hospital's GP Access clinic after a two-year commitment health agencies are hailing as a win for the Hunter community.
The workforce of doctors, registered nurses and admin staff to reopen the clinic after almost two years of hiatus is underway, with plans to treat patients again by the end of May.
The announcement stems from confirmation after hours GP Access services will be extended for another two years under a fresh contract.
The Newcastle Herald reported in November the process was underway.
Hunter Primary Care on Tuesday announced on Tuesday it had struck a fresh agreement with the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network (HNECC PHN) to cover Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Maitland.
In a statement Hunter Primary Care said it was a significant renewal "as historically contracts have only been renewed on an annual basis".
"Most importantly, both organisations have agreed that the funding provided is sufficient to re-open the GP Access clinic at the Calvary Mater Hospital," the health body said in a statement.
That clinic closed in December 2021 due to a lack of funding, sparking outcry from MPs and patients.
Chief operation officer Keith Drinkwater described the reversal as "a major win for the community".
"Hunter Primary Care deeply appreciates the contribution of Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon MP, who lobbied long and hard on behalf of the local community to re-establish the GP Access services," Mr Drinkwater said.
"We are also very grateful to MPs Pat Conroy, Meryl Swanson and Dan Repacholi for their support."
Public health network CEO Richard Nankervis said the new funding commitment "could not have come at a better time".
"Everyone deserves equitable access to health care," he said.
"The re-opening of the GP Access clinic at the Calvary Mater as well as the restoration of the other GP Access services is a huge win for the people of Newcastle and the Hunter region."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.