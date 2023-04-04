Newcastle Herald
Matthew James Kelly negligent driving trial for fatal police crash

By Kat Wong
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:12pm
Matthew James Kelly, who was charged over the death of a motorcyclist, has been found not guilty of manslaughter but returns to court for a negligent driving charge.
A NSW police officer who fatally struck a motorcyclist during a pursuit is facing a new trial, this time for negligent driving.

