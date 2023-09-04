Newcastle Herald
Australian Federal Police release images in child abuse cold cases

By Sam McKeith
Updated September 4 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:51am
Federal police hope people will recognise items in the images to help solve child abuse cases. (PR HANDOUT/AAP IMAGE)
Investigators have released images linked to historical child abuse matters in the hope the public can help crack the cold cases.

