Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Buyer demand draws 10 registrations at Tighes Hill auction

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competition was strong at the auction of this renovated home at 22 Margaret Street, in Tighes Hill, which sold for $1,406,000. Picture supplied
Competition was strong at the auction of this renovated home at 22 Margaret Street, in Tighes Hill, which sold for $1,406,000. Picture supplied

LOW stock levels in a sought-after suburb led to strong competition at the auction of a house in Tighes Hill at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.