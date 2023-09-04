UPDATED
Police are calling for help in the search for Raymond Peterson, an elderly man missing from the Beresfield area.
Mr Peterson, 85, was seen at Yarrum Avenue at about 2pm on Monday, September 4.
A search for the man, who lives with Alzheimer's disease, began last night. At least 10 family members gathered this morning as police, NSW State Emergency Service (SES) and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter scoured the area.
Acting Inspector for Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, Timothy James, told the Newcastle Herald Mr Peterson's dog returned home around 8pm yesterday.
"It leads us to believe he is still in the area," Mr James said. "[Hopefully] he hasn't gone too far and it's just a matter of time to find out where he is."
Mr James said the family were holding up "surprisingly well" and were supporting each other during this time.
"They are helping us wherever we need - and they are in constant contact while police are continuing their search," he said.
Police said they will continue searching until Mr Peterson is found.
"That is our end goal - reuniting him with his family. He is an 85-year-old man with dementia. The best place for him would be at home."
EARLIER
An investigation was launched when Mr Peterson could not be found, police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
There are serious concerns for his welfare because he lives with Alzheimer's disease.
IN THE NEWS:
His daughter, Julie Peterson, told the Newcastle Herald there had been another possible sighting reported on the New England Highway, heading towards Newcastle, at about 9.20pm on Monday.
Ms Peterson said the search was suspended overnight but was due to resume at 8am - expected to be run from Beresfield Golf Club.
She said her dad had left with his dog, Jackie, for a walk to post a letter at about 2.30pm on Monday.
Ms Peterson said Mr Peterson may have been looking for a bathroom - he had had stomach complaints in recent days - or could be looking to reconnect with his parents at their old home on Old Maitland Road at Hexham.
Mr Peterson is of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, has a thin build, and is bald-headed with a grey moustache and goatee.
He was last seen wearing a navy long-sleeved shirt, dark grey jeans, a cap, and prescription glasses.
Ms Peterson said her dad's cap was found at the Beresfield golf course - so he was without it overnight.
Anyone with information as to Mr Peterson's whereabouts is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
