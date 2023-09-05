Newcastle Herald
Final day of evidence in trial of manslaughter-accused Cecil Patrick Kennedy

Updated September 5 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Baby Jordan Thompson was 21-months-old when he died in March, 2005.

THE Singleton mother of deceased toddler Jordan Thompson had a vested interest in deflecting interest away from herself, the jury in the manslaughter trial of her then boyfriend, Cecil Patrick Kennedy, was told.

