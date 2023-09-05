Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police appeal for help in search for six men after Thornton home invasion

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detectives have appealed for the public's help as investigations continue. File picture
Detectives have appealed for the public's help as investigations continue. File picture

POLICE are on the hunt for six men who were wielding with metal tools when they stormed into a Thornton home and seriously injured a teenager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.