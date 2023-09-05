POLICE are on the hunt for six men who were wielding with metal tools when they stormed into a Thornton home and seriously injured a teenager.
Detectives have issued a public appeal for help as they investigate the armed home invasion on Monday night, which saw an 18-year-old man hospitalised with serious face and head injuries.
Police were called to a home on Railway Avenue at Thornton, north of Newcastle, just before 10.30pm.
Officers were told six unknown men were armed with tools and metal objects when they forced their way inside and ransacked the house.
The teenager home at the time confronted the crew and they assaulted him, police said.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and the 18-year-old was treated for cuts to his face and head.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital, and was in a serious but stable condition at the time.
Detectives from the Hunter and Port Stephens district set up a crime scene, which was combed for forensic clues.
Investigations into the identity of the men continue, and anyone with information has been urged to contact Maitland police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
