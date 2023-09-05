KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga has been recognised for his stunning season turnaround and leading the team's charge into the NRL finals, winning the 2023 Danny Buderus Medal.
Ponga, despite missing five games earlier this season and the win over the Dragons on Saturday, scooped the club's player-of-the-year award for a third time in six years on Tuesday night.
Adding to his 2018 and 2020 honours, the co-captain was voted by his coaches as Newcastle's best on the back of an electric run of form in the back half of the season.
Since returning to fullback in round 13, after a tumultuous stint at five-eighth which included a five-game concussion lay-off, Ponga has been at the forefront of the side's late-season revival.
The Knights have won 10 of 13 games since he has been back in the No.1 jersey.
Ponga is racing the clock to be fit for Sunday's elimination final against Canberra, taking positive steps yesterday training with the side, but before his injury he had recaptured career-best form.
Across the year, he has set up 20 tries and scored eight.
The 25-year-old has recorded more try-assists and line-breaks (18) this season than any other in his career.
"He's done incredibly well. He had to overcome a fair bit of adversity in the last 12 months," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
After sitting out six games at the end of last season due to concussion, and missing much of the pre-season due to a calf injury, Ponga was forced into another stint on the sidelines following a head knock in round two.
He feared having to retire during that spell before being cleared to return after undergoing neurological tests in Canada.
Ponga then lost his Queensland jersey as coach Billy Slater made the tough decision to overlook the out-of-sorts playmaker.
But he has rebounded to lead Newcastle to their first home final since 2006.
"If you take all that into account, what he has been able to do over the last few months has been incredible," Parr said.
"I can only imagine some of the demons that were going through his head when he came back [from the concussion lay-off].
"A lot of people see his brilliance on the field, but his resilience and ability to overcome the adversity he has had, and the toughness that he has shown, shouldn't be underestimated.
"I think people have seen another side to him, because as brilliant as he is, this season has been built on hard work and tenacity."
Other award winners on Tuesday night included: Tyson Frizell (Players' player), Dylan Lucas (Rookie of the year), Jacob Saifiti (Community award), Blake Green (Club person of the year), Phoenix Crossland (Old Boys' gladiator), Adam Clune (NSW Cup player of the year), Jack Johns (NSW Cup players' player) and Leo Thompson (Moment of the year).
Meanwhile, Newcastle Permanent has been unveiled as the naming rights sponsor of the the Knights' Broadmeadow training headquarters.
The $20-plus million facility, which opened last year and club owner Wests Group part-funded with the NSW government, will be known as the Newcastle Permanent Centre until at least late 2026.
"Newcastle Permanent has been helping the people of the Hunter own their own homes since 1903, so this is a perfect partnership for our club's new home," Knights CEO Philip Gardner said.
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.