Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Hastings, Ponga take tentative steps towards NRL finals returns

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KNIGHTS playmakers Jackson Hastings and Kalyn Ponga are a step closer to returning for Newcastle's do-or-die finals clash with Canberra Raiders after being named to play and training with the side on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.