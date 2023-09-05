KNIGHTS playmakers Jackson Hastings and Kalyn Ponga are a step closer to returning for Newcastle's do-or-die finals clash with Canberra Raiders after being named to play and training with the side on Tuesday.
Ponga and Hastings both took part in a field session at Broadmeadow mid-morning, completing routine drills and running plays.
Ponga's contact was limited but in encouraging signs he was passing both ways and moving at speed.
He grabbed his injured shoulder, which appeared well strapped, a few times after the session before heading back into the training centre with the medical staff.
Hastings looked unimpeded by the syndesmosis injury which has kept him out of the side's past three games.
The duo were named to start in Sunday's 4.05pm game at McDonald Jones Stadium, which is sold out.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has recalled all of the players he rested against the Dragons, including Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Phoenix Crossland and Leo Thompson.
Kurt Mann, who has missed the past two games due to a sternum injury, was put through his paces at training and named in the No. 14 jersey. Adam Clune, who has played halfback in Hastings' absence, and Lachlan Miller, who replaced Ponga last week, are the 18th and 19th players in the extended match squad.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart made just one change to his side that lost 24-6 to Cronulla on Sunday, naming nine-game rookie James Schiller in place of suspended winger Sebastian Kris.
The Raiders were already without injured prop Josh Papali'i and suspended forward Corey Horsburgh, but have lost Kris after he copped a five-match ban for a dangerous throw he was also sent off for on Sunday.
Knights forward Mat Croker said Canberra would be a formidable opponent regardless of who was playing.
"They're a strong outfit. They've got that siege mentality that they can go and win anywhere, against anyone, no matter what," he said. "Their backs are against the wall and we'll show a lot of respect to them.
"I thought they were definitely in the fight against the Sharks. With that send-off, the Sharks grew an extra leg. If it wasn't for that, the Raiders were in that game."
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Dominic Young
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell (C)
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Adam Elliott
14. Kurt Mann
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Mat Croker
18. Adam Clune
19. Lachlan Miller
20. Dylan Lucas
21. Enari Tuala
22. Brodie Jones
