Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Pretty confident': Mann hopeful of returning for potential last Knights match

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KURT Mann hasn't given much thought to Sunday's elimination final potentially being his last game for the Newcastle Knights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.