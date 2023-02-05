Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Central Coast kids at risk: alarming rates of suspected 'significant harm'

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of kids across the state are being left to fend for themselves after being reported to authorities as being at 'risk of significant harm'. Picture: Sylvia Liber

KIDS at risk are being reported at alarming rates across the Hunter Central Coast, with more than 350 identified every week as frontline staff numbers are dropping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.